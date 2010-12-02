Phil Coffman

Caroling Wallpaper

Phil Coffman
Phil Coffman
  • Save
Caroling Wallpaper pakt condensed iphone 4 wallpaper christmas carols stripes
Download color palette

Put together a simple wallpaper for Springbox. We're all creating some to give away to clients, friends, and family this Christmas. Went with something that worked well for both the lock and home screens.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 2, 2010
Phil Coffman
Phil Coffman
Digital Designer

More by Phil Coffman

View profile
    • Like