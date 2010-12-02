Jeremiah Chiu

4 Reindeer Running

Jeremiah Chiu
Jeremiah Chiu
  • Save
4 Reindeer Running lines animation analog psychedelic running reindeer holiday card
Download color palette

work in progress testing line widths for classic-color holiday card. shhh!
Loads of Fun for Everyone!

855ad63243fced2beb33b08b5ff1c80f
Rebound of
4 rabbits running
By Jeremiah Chiu
View all tags
Posted on Dec 2, 2010
Jeremiah Chiu
Jeremiah Chiu

More by Jeremiah Chiu

View profile
    • Like