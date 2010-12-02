Robert Padbury

Life Without Wires

Life Without Wires doubletwist airsync golden gate bridge san francisco
Photoshoped the cables off the Golden Gate Bridge from a photo I took last year. Made as a marketing graphic for doubleTwist's Airsync site:

• See the image at doubleTwist.com
• See the original photo

