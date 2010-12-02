Ryan Essmaker

Third Pass Layup

Third Pass Layup
Realized something as I started tracing my initial sketch: "Neue" is ever so slightly tilted. Tried it with Dan's 3rd revision and I think it gives it more character.

Rebound of
Third Pass
By Dan Rubin
Posted on Dec 2, 2010
