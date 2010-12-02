Hillary Hopper

Christmas Postcard

Hillary Hopper
Hillary Hopper
  • Save
Christmas Postcard postcard christmas invitation illustrator
Download color palette

Really happy with how this turned out. It was approved on the first email too. I'll have to take a picture of a few once they are all printed out!

View all tags
Posted on Dec 2, 2010
Hillary Hopper
Hillary Hopper

More by Hillary Hopper

View profile
    • Like