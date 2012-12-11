Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Silas Godfrey

Prolabel Final Logo

Silas Godfrey
Silas Godfrey
Prolabel Final Logo prolabel logo brand ai ps flexographic foil printing mobius strip
Final logo for ProLabel. Using a mobius strip to show the methodology of flexographic printing. @noXia design what do you think?

Posted on Dec 11, 2012
Silas Godfrey
Silas Godfrey
Product Designer in Brooklyn, NY

