Double Dribbble

Double Dribbble black cider white circle illustrator vector trade gothic bold extended
A few minor positioning adjustments to both previous versions.

The proportions are much better between "Neue" and the circle in both instances, though we haven't yet addressed the issue of line weight and size of "FILM" — will be playing with that later, after yet another rebound coming next with another approach to formatting the elements.

Rebound of
Second Pass
By Ryan Essmaker
Posted on Dec 2, 2010
