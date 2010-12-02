Phuse

Positive Gear - Redesign

Positive Gear - Redesign light ribbons clean
Featuring the Rocky icon set, we're really getting there with this redesign for Positive Gear - James' side-project that does motivational speaking and workshops for youth, and community leaders.

Posted on Dec 2, 2010
