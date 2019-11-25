50 peculiar line-organisms emerge from a parallel universe with a craving for color.

Will you help feed their hunger, or will you leave them wandering?

Features:

- 50 hand-drawn illustrations printed single-sided.

- Dotted line near binding to help guide page cut-outs for 7.5” x 10” framing.

- Colored pencils, pens, and markers work well to feed the line-organisms.

- Blotter page included to help prevent markers & pens from bleeding through the paper.

- Share your colors online! #DreamRippleColoring

- Suitable for all ages.

Available From:

Amazon US: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1733553401

Amazon UK: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/1733553401

Amazon International: https://getbook.at/wandering

Barnes & Noble: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/1131526036

Book Depository: https://www.bookdepository.com/Wandering-Dream-Ripple/9781733553407

Books-A-Million: https://www.booksamillion.com/product/9781733553407

Walmart: https://www.walmart.com/ip/Wandering-a-coloring-book-of-the-unusual-9781733553407/440793502

Powell's: https://www.powells.com/book/wandering-9781733553407

Bookshop.org: https://bookshop.org/books/wandering-a-coloring-book-of-the-unusual/9781733553407

IndieBound: https://www.indiebound.org/book/9781733553407

Indigo: https://www.chapters.indigo.ca/en-ca/books/wandering-a-coloring-book-of/9781733553407-item.html

Booktopia: https://www.booktopia.com.au/wandering-dream-ripple/prod9781733553407.html

Waterstones: https://www.waterstones.com/book/wandering/dream-ripple/9781733553407

Distributed by IngramSpark