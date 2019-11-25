Dream Ripple

Wandering: a coloring book of the unusual

Wandering: a coloring book of the unusual
50 peculiar line-organisms emerge from a parallel universe with a craving for color.
Will you help feed their hunger, or will you leave them wandering?

Features:
- 50 hand-drawn illustrations printed single-sided.
- Dotted line near binding to help guide page cut-outs for 7.5” x 10” framing.
- Colored pencils, pens, and markers work well to feed the line-organisms.
- Blotter page included to help prevent markers & pens from bleeding through the paper.
- Share your colors online! #DreamRippleColoring
- Suitable for all ages.

Available From:
Amazon US: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1733553401
Amazon UK: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/1733553401
Amazon International: https://getbook.at/wandering
Barnes & Noble: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/1131526036
Book Depository: https://www.bookdepository.com/Wandering-Dream-Ripple/9781733553407
Books-A-Million: https://www.booksamillion.com/product/9781733553407
Walmart: https://www.walmart.com/ip/Wandering-a-coloring-book-of-the-unusual-9781733553407/440793502
Powell's: https://www.powells.com/book/wandering-9781733553407
Bookshop.org: https://bookshop.org/books/wandering-a-coloring-book-of-the-unusual/9781733553407
IndieBound: https://www.indiebound.org/book/9781733553407
Indigo: https://www.chapters.indigo.ca/en-ca/books/wandering-a-coloring-book-of/9781733553407-item.html
Booktopia: https://www.booktopia.com.au/wandering-dream-ripple/prod9781733553407.html
Waterstones: https://www.waterstones.com/book/wandering/dream-ripple/9781733553407

Distributed by IngramSpark

