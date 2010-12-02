Cygnus, the God of Balance

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is a font I've been working on for a bit over a year now. I haven't worked on it consistently during that period of time. Here and there I'd make a tweak or create a character. I'm nowhere near done; at present I'm working sporadically on the first pass at the bold variant. No clue when I'll be done, but I thought I'd dribbble it anyway in the state it is in now in case I never finish it.
I have no intent on selling it. I started on it because I wanted a font I could experiment on without having to ask someone's permission to do so, and I'd be hypocritical if I required someone else to purchase a license to use it. Personally I'm sick of seeing fonts that need superfluous javascript to legally embed or require a mortgage to pay for them, especially if a Web license is required.
Anyway, can anyone say what the text is from without having to use Google? :D