Cygnus, the God of Balance

This is a font I've been working on for a bit over a year now. I haven't worked on it consistently during that period of time. Here and there I'd make a tweak or create a character. I'm nowhere near done; at present I'm working sporadically on the first pass at the bold variant. No clue when I'll be done, but I thought I'd dribbble it anyway in the state it is in now in case I never finish it.

I have no intent on selling it. I started on it because I wanted a font I could experiment on without having to ask someone's permission to do so, and I'd be hypocritical if I required someone else to purchase a license to use it. Personally I'm sick of seeing fonts that need superfluous javascript to legally embed or require a mortgage to pay for them, especially if a Web license is required.

Anyway, can anyone say what the text is from without having to use Google? :D