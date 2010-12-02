Mark Poppen

Navigation indicator

Mark Poppen
Mark Poppen
  • Save
Navigation indicator nav indicator
Download color palette

I need a hand with this. The client doesn't think this is clear enough that this is the page people are on. Should I give the article a heading called "About us", or should I do something about the little pointer?

Your input is very much appreciated.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 2, 2010
Mark Poppen
Mark Poppen

More by Mark Poppen

View profile
    • Like