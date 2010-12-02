Michael Roushey

Pixel Portrait

Pixel Portrait legions pixel art character design
two character portraits also for LEGION, pixel people are strangely harder than pixel robots. >.>; the hair sitll dosnt look quite right on either of them.

Posted on Dec 2, 2010
