Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Serge – zeropoint7 Studio

Letter S Logo Mark

Serge – zeropoint7 Studio
Serge – zeropoint7 Studio
  • Save
Letter S Logo Mark letter s letter s logo lettermark mark logo designer logo design logo icon geometric logo brandmark
Download color palette

This gorgeous letter S letter mark ended up going unused but I still had to share this beauty!

👇🏼 Smash [L] to show some ❤ + follow 🙈for more inspo!

Get in touch to discuss your logo or branding project -> hello@zeropoint7.studio

More projects on:
Instagram | Behance | LogoLounge | RedBubble

Serge – zeropoint7 Studio
Serge – zeropoint7 Studio
Crafting strategic brand identity solutions that elevate.

More by Serge – zeropoint7 Studio

View profile
    • Like