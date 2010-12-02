Blake Suarez

We Use...

Blake Suarez
Blake Suarez
Hire Me
  • Save
We Use... pixels pencil wreath berries emblem lead circle grid pixelated
Download color palette

A logo I'm working on for a new site, I'll send the details when the client launches it.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 2, 2010
Blake Suarez
Blake Suarez
Graphic Designer and Illustratorerer
Hire Me

More by Blake Suarez

View profile
    • Like