Dan Rubin

First pass

Dan Rubin
Dan Rubin
  • Save
First pass neue film black cider white trade gothic bold extended
Download color palette

My initial shots in Illustrator from Ryan's sketch. More to come...

C6b9378a73a32367288a4d0047c53fac
Rebound of
Neue Film
By Ryan Essmaker
View all tags
Posted on Dec 2, 2010
Dan Rubin
Dan Rubin

More by Dan Rubin

View profile
    • Like