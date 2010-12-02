Jonathan Bowden

Joy to the World

Jonathan Bowden
Jonathan Bowden
Hire Me
  • Save
Joy to the World joy christmas futura blck gold scarlett
Download color palette

My shot at a Christmas wallpaper for Springbox clients, to use on iphones, ipads, tablets, etc

View all tags
Posted on Dec 2, 2010
Jonathan Bowden
Jonathan Bowden
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Jonathan Bowden

View profile
    • Like