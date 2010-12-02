Noah Levin

FedEx Redesign Experiment (Wireframes)

Giving a 3 minute presentation today for a Human Factors class about a redesign for FedEx.com's Ship Manager. Fun challenge fitting in all of the problems and my design solution in just a few slides.

View the 5 Slide Presentation

