IR Logo Concept 3

IR Logo Concept 3
Different concept for Interactive Resources. The company is a staffing firm in Jacksonville in the tech industry. I'm shooting to communicate the idea of solutions (a lightbulb) but not be so direct about it. Referenced CFL's in particular to hopefully update things a bit.

Posted on Dec 2, 2010
