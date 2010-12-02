Jason Krieger

WORDGAMES

Jason Krieger
Jason Krieger
  • Save
WORDGAMES work words scrabble wood
Download color palette

Some custom Scrabble tiles to spell out WORDGAMES on a landing page for work. Even got the number values correct (I hope, haha)

View all tags
Posted on Dec 2, 2010
Jason Krieger
Jason Krieger
NYC based... Product Designer. Photographer. Gamer.

More by Jason Krieger

View profile
    • Like