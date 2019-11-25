Colour Pull — Signed Art Print

Three giclée prints have been added to the shop: Hidden, Colour Pull and World. They are printed with archival ink on Hahnemühle Photo Rag 308gsm paper, ensuring brilliant colours and perfect detail.

Each print comes with a certificate of authenticity designed by the artist. Deliberately made to be more substantial than a single sheet of paper, they are small, tactile, and beautifully crafted by hand. Finished with the artist’s signature.

