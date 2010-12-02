Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Of course if you can sign up with Twitter, you should be able to sign *in* with Twitter. This was pushed recently if you haven't noticed already - check it out (from the usual sign in page) next time you sign in.

We hope this adds convenience to the sign in process, but it also lays groundwork for bigger things to come ...

Sign up with Twitter
By Rich Thornett
Posted on Dec 2, 2010
