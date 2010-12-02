Oliver Long

Personal Website

Oliver Long
Oliver Long
Hire Me
  • Save
Personal Website website button footer
Download color palette

A shot of my personal website http://oliverlong.net - It's not completely finished yet and is currently just serving as a holding/contact page really. I started work on the design months ago and thought it was time to at least get the homepage up!

View all tags
Posted on Dec 2, 2010
Oliver Long
Oliver Long
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Oliver Long

View profile
    • Like