Allie

Day 94 | SF |

Allie
Allie
Hire Me
  • Save
Day 94 | SF | sketch digital illustration america lettering icon design arts art digital drawing vector procreate usa digital art drawing military illustration
Download color palette

Special Forces (sf) are a special operations force tasked with five primary missions: unconventional warfare (the original and most important mission of Special Forces), foreign internal defense, special reconnaissance, direct action, and counter-terrorism. 🇺🇸🇺🇸

Allie
Allie
Graphic, Web & Motion Designer
Hire Me

More by Allie

View profile
    • Like