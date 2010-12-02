Strongspace Shield

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The castle concept was the favorite and the most popular piece of feedback was that it needed to look beefier/stronger. So I beefed up the shape, gave it a slight perspective angle, and reduced the battlements at the top so they're more stubby. I also ended up making it look like each piece is interlocked with the other. This came about after first reversing the mark so it was solid with white cutouts. Lastly I added a border around it to make it also look like a "shield". Again, colors are simply placeholder for now.