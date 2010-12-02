Strongspace Shield

The castle concept was the favorite and the most popular piece of feedback was that it needed to look beefier/stronger. So I beefed up the shape, gave it a slight perspective angle, and reduced the battlements at the top so they're more stubby. I also ended up making it look like each piece is interlocked with the other. This came about after first reversing the mark so it was solid with white cutouts. Lastly I added a border around it to make it also look like a "shield". Again, colors are simply placeholder for now.