Simple Settings

Some would say I'm crazy for using so much yellow. I would say you're wrong.


Please ignore Fireworks awful anti-aliasing.

Full Shot: http://cl.ly/1T3S1a273Y080Y1x2Y38

Rebound of
Background Image Settings
By Shaun Andrews
Posted on Dec 2, 2010
