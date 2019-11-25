Outsource Services - Logotype Design

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This logotype was part of the brand identity i developed for Outsource Services back on 2018.
They are a directory where agencies and freelancers can create a profile to advertise what services they are open to receive referrals for, collaborate together on, or whitelabel work for 💼
It has the letter S from services and 2 arrows in opposite directions, which represent the freelancers / agencies giving and receiving work (referrals) 👨🏻💻
Press 💜if you like it.
--
📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com