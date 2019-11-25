Outsource Services - Logotype Design

This logotype was part of the brand identity i developed for Outsource Services back on 2018.

They are a directory where agencies and freelancers can create a profile to advertise what services they are open to receive referrals for, collaborate together on, or whitelabel work for 💼

It has the letter S from services and 2 arrows in opposite directions, which represent the freelancers / agencies giving and receiving work (referrals) 👨🏻‍💻

