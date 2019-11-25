Savage iOS UI Kit II

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Savage is a fitness-related iOS app UI Kit consisting of 25 pixel-perfect screens.
The kit is easy to fully customize to your liking and it leverages of all Sketch and Figma features, including global color and font styles, dynamic components and responsive resizing.
Available for the latest versions of Sketch and Figma
- - -
Our Marketplace | IG | FB | TW