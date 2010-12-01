Aaron Nichols

New Re-Design in Infancy

Aaron Nichols
Aaron Nichols
  • Save
New Re-Design in Infancy re-design stitching rich hemsleys awesome pixel patterns
Download color palette

Working on a new re-design for my website and blog. Have received very mixed feedback on the stitching patterns. What do you think?

View all tags
Posted on Dec 1, 2010
Aaron Nichols
Aaron Nichols

More by Aaron Nichols

View profile
    • Like