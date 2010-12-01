Trevor Gerzen

Talk about no context...

Trevor Gerzen
Trevor Gerzen
  • Save
Talk about no context... dincond-light proxima nova light
Download color palette

Doing a quick mock up of a "re-design" for how I would design Amazon's EC2 landing page.

I would love any feedback on the font choices.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 1, 2010
Trevor Gerzen
Trevor Gerzen

More by Trevor Gerzen

View profile
    • Like