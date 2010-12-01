Mark Poppen

Mark Poppen
Mark Poppen
For my personal blog I'm going to use 3 social icons. The square icon will be the standard state. The hover state will show the full name of the social network. I'm hoping to include some fancy jQuery, so the transition will be smooth..

Rebound of
The redesign of my personal blog
By Mark Poppen
Posted on Dec 1, 2010
Mark Poppen
Mark Poppen

