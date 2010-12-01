...back *swoosh*

Today marks the first time I ever use the 3D tool in Illustrator (as you can tell).

Putting together a logomark for the new quartet — loads of tweaking to do in the long term, but I'm happy with where it's starting out. The type is Ballpark Script from Letterhead (seriously, if you love script typefaces, don't visit their site unless you're prepared to spend a lot of money).

And yes, the colors + style here are taken directly from an example image on the Letterhead site while I mess with colors and treatments :)