Theme Blvd Logo Comp #1

Theme Blvd Logo Comp #1
I'm currently working with a local designer to finally give "Theme Blvd" a much needed identity. This is what we have so far. Any comments or feedback would really be appreciated.

Posted on Dec 1, 2010
    • Like