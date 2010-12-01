Josiah Jost

Grasslands Dr grain bread kitchen wheat grass logo
Recently completed branding projects for a company that provides a wide variety of certified organic whole grains, etc and also give bread-baking workshops, etc.

Posted on Dec 1, 2010
800+ logos into my craft: Story-led is supreme.

