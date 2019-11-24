Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Handmade Logo design for Alma Matter®

graphic design typography vector logo branding design art direction
Logo design for Alma Matter®. A Madrid based Venezuelan burger restaurant.

Posted on Nov 24, 2019
