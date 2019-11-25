Wispr app • Money transfers

Hello dribbblers 🏀

Second shot for Wispr, I'm working on the user flow and the other screens 👩‍💻follow me to stay tuned

***

Wispr is a colourful and easy app to quickly exchange money 💸with your friends, relatives, acquaintances... Target consumers 🎯are young and active people, which is why I've created a colourful design.

Feel free to drop any feedbacks, I'd love to hear it!

If you want to support me, press L to like 💙

Have a nice day! 👋

***

I am available for new projects!

📬jlagache.design@gmail.com

***

👉Find more on : Behance ● Instagram