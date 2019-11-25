Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Juliette Lagache

Wispr app • Money transfers

wallet app wallet uiux transfer transaction payments payment app payment pay money transfer money fintech financial app finance credit card cash banking bank app bank app design
Hello dribbblers 🏀

Second shot for Wispr, I'm working on the user flow and the other screens 👩‍💻follow me to stay tuned

Wispr is a colourful and easy app to quickly exchange money 💸with your friends, relatives, acquaintances... Target consumers 🎯are young and active people, which is why I've created a colourful design.

Feel free to drop any feedbacks, I'd love to hear it!
Have a nice day! 👋

UI/UX Designer. Solving challenges simply and creatively

