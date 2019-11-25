Wispr app • Money transfers

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hello dribbblers 🏀
Second shot for Wispr, I'm working on the user flow and the other screens 👩💻follow me to stay tuned
***
Wispr is a colourful and easy app to quickly exchange money 💸with your friends, relatives, acquaintances... Target consumers 🎯are young and active people, which is why I've created a colourful design.
Feel free to drop any feedbacks, I'd love to hear it!
If you want to support me, press L to like 💙
Have a nice day! 👋
***
