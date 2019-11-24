Allie

Allie
Allie
Day 93 | AV |
This is the symbol for the aviation branch in the US Army! The aviation branch (AV) is responsible for doctrine, manning, and configuration for all army aviation units!🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

