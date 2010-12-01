Troy DeShano

Custom Sidebar Nav
ditched the lichtenstein-esque illustrations for some more my own style. all the yellow-haired pop art faces weren't exactly the right fit for this race-activism site....

Posted on Dec 1, 2010
