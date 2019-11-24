Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nour Oumousse

Zen!

Nour Oumousse
Nour Oumousse
Hire Me
  • Save
Zen! for sale character clone joker head face skull abstract geometric logodesign logo design symbol branding brand icon mark logo
Zen! for sale character clone joker head face skull abstract geometric logodesign logo design symbol branding brand icon mark logo
Zen! for sale character clone joker head face skull abstract geometric logodesign logo design symbol branding brand icon mark logo
Download color palette
  1. geoface.png
  2. geoface3.png
  3. geoface2.png

Zen!
A geometric character symbol.
( Unused concept ).
Follow for more!
Instagram | Logopond
Say Hi
Mail me!

Nour Oumousse
Nour Oumousse
Iconist, Illustrator & Brand Designer
Hire Me

More by Nour Oumousse

View profile
    • Like