Dierg Paradila

Duck Duck Bingo website

Dierg Paradila
Dierg Paradila
  • Save
Duck Duck Bingo website web vector ui slots playful mascot logo illustration gaming game gambling design colorful clean character casino cartoon brand bingo awesome
Download color palette

We've also done the homepage design of DuckDuckBingo.com, one of our client from the Bingo gaming industry.

Press "L" to give it a like.
We’re available for new projects: dierg.paradila@gmail.com | pixeleve.pb.studio

Dierg Paradila
Dierg Paradila

More by Dierg Paradila

View profile
    • Like