Juliette Lagache

Wispr app • Money transfers

Wispr app • Money transfers app design bank bank app banking pay payment finance financial app credit card fintech transaction money transfer transfer wallet app wallet payments payment app uiux money cash
Hey dribbblers 🏀

Here's Wispr, colourful and easy app to quickly exchange money 💸with your friends, relatives, acquaintances... Target consumers 🎯are young and active people, which is why I've created a colourful design.

I've been playing with the colours and exploring layouts, so I'll be showing soon other versions and screens, follow me to stay tuned

Feel free to drop any feedbacks, I'd love to hear it!
Cheers! 👋

I am available for new projects!
📬jlagache.design@gmail.com

BehanceInstagram

UI/UX Designer. Solving challenges simply and creatively

