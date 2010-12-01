Uy Tieu

Naruto Ninja Icon

Uy Tieu
Uy Tieu
  • Save
Naruto Ninja Icon icon character design vector ninja naruto profile
Download color palette

One in a series of icons for an internal project. Work in progress.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 1, 2010
Uy Tieu
Uy Tieu

More by Uy Tieu

View profile
    • Like