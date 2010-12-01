Rodger Patterson

Penguin Web

Rodger Patterson
Rodger Patterson
  • Save
Penguin Web logo design black white penguin website webdesign
Download color palette

This is a sneak peak of the website that my previous dribbble "Penguin" logo is going to live.

Still a work in progress but generally happy with how things are progressing. Liking the wave feature at the top.

Any feedback is welcome :)

View all tags
Posted on Dec 1, 2010
Rodger Patterson
Rodger Patterson

More by Rodger Patterson

View profile
    • Like