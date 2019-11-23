Book Festival Website Interactions

Another look at the web design all about books and reading. Take a glance at the interactions for the website of a book festival: airy minimalist pages that are scanned easily, elegant typography, contrast colors, and lovely UI animation. Stay tuned to see more in the next shots!

Also, welcome to review our set of design tips on improving web readability and learn about the popular types of helpful visual dividers in user interfaces.

Tubik | Behance | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook