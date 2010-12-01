Michael Spitz

Hi

Michael Spitz
Michael Spitz
Hire Me
  • Save
Hi hi croatian egg speech bubble texture chicken translation bok hello
Download color palette

And that's how we say it in the 'HR' ;)

590d85bd071bdc599f1e9d3920df52ed
Rebound of
Hi
By Ed Nacional
View all tags
Posted on Dec 1, 2010
Michael Spitz
Michael Spitz
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Michael Spitz

View profile
    • Like