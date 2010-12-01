Ian Adelman

Comb Over

Ian Adelman
Ian Adelman
  • Save
Comb Over bad jokes
Download color palette

Sorry. Couldn't help myself.

D1ee21c347764864b4189c221fa764d3
Rebound of
For those cold days.
By Friends of Type
View all tags
Posted on Dec 1, 2010
Ian Adelman
Ian Adelman

More by Ian Adelman

View profile
    • Like