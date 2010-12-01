This is actually a gift I'm working on (shhh.... it's a secret). A wood gem pendant. This is solid Marblewood. One side has color blocks, and the other side plain wood. This one is the first test and is far too large. Not quite where I want it to be yet, and I need to go buy more colors. If this ends up being as cool as I hope it will be, I might make some in early 2011 to sell.