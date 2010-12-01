Patrick Haney

Call Safe Helpline

Patrick Haney
Patrick Haney
Hire Me
  • Save
Call Safe Helpline navigation icons helvetica neue
Download color palette

Some revisions to a quick client project. Only 7 hours of work so far, but we're really loving the overall direction.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 1, 2010
Patrick Haney
Patrick Haney
Designer. Developer. Not a sausage.
Hire Me

More by Patrick Haney

View profile
    • Like