Symbolicons: Update Sneak Peek

Symbolicons: Update Sneak Peek symbols icons icon symbol simple vector
Working on a free update to Symbolicons. Aiming to add 60 new icons to round the set out to an even 300. 40 done so far (35 shown here). Hit me with suggestions for the final 20!

Posted on Dec 1, 2010
