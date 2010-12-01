Valerie Jar

portsmouth museums

early round logo concept for the portsmouth museums in virginia. there are four museums within the branch: children's, naval shipyard, courthouse and lightship. this is the logo they chose and it's getting there but still not quite dialed in yet.

