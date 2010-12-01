I recently got the opportunity to work on a board for Reliance/Siren skateboards. I have praying for this opportunity and was thrilled to finally get moving on this.



The theme is around Alice in Wonderland, but we went a more modern direction. The idea is that time is running out and the later it gets the more she is giving over to death....by midnight time would be out and she would not be ready for judgment. Im loving it!